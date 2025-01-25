Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow Predicted to Make Baseball History in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and they appear to be much stronger in 2025 after signing Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and re-signing slugger Teoscar Hernandez.
Add that to the fact that Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound in May, and the Dodgers could even challenge the MLB record of 116 wins in the regular season.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Dodgers starting rotation is projected to make history in its own right this season:
With Sasaki, Snell and Glasnow, the Dodgers have 3 pitchers projected for a 30% strikeout rate or higher, per FG Depth Charts
No team in MLB history has had 3 pitchers with at least a 30% K% and 75 IP each in a season
The 32-year-old Snell is one of the best strikeout artists in the game, punching out 145 batters in 104.0 innings last year for the San Francisco Giants. A two-time Cy Young winner, he's gone 76-58 over this career with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Giants. He signed a five-year deal this offseason.
Glasnow fanned 168 batters in 134.0 innings a season ago. Injuries are always a concern with him, but he's got an electric fastball that has led him to a 39-33 career record. He's pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rays and Dodgers in his career. He was an All-Star in 2024.
Sasaki, 23, is one of the top arms in the entire world. With a fastball that tops 100 MPH and a devastating splitter, he was among the most sought-after players on the market this offseason.
Add them to Ohtani - and Yoshinobu Yamamoto - and the Dodgers likely have the best rotation in baseball.
