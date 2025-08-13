Roman Anthony Joins Major League Legends in History with Latest Performance
The Boston Red Sox routed the Houston Astros 14-1 on Tuesday night in Houston, moving to 66-55 on the season. They are now 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East race, and they are 1.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the top wild card spot.
The Astros fell to 67-53, and they are now tied with Seattle for the top spot in the American League West, and therefore, they are also 1.5 games ahead of Boston in the wild card race.
Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony continues to impress in his debut season, going 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI, four runs scored and four walks. The No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion in June, he's become an integral part of Boston's lineup, and his Tuesday performance paired him with some real legends in baseball history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Youngest players in MLB history with 4+ BB & HR
Mel Ott (1929): 20 years, 124 days
Ted Williams (1939): 21 years, 21 days
*Roman Anthony (2025): 21 years, 91 days*
Barry Bonds (1986): 22 years, 37 days
That's exclusive company for Anthony to be in, considering that Ott and Williams are Hall of Famers, and Williams is arguably the greatest hitter of all-time. Bonds is a seven-time MVP.
Anthony is now hitting .286 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Also a disciplined hitter, he has an on-base percentage of .406.
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox will send Walker Buehler to the mound against Cy Young candidate Hunter Brown. Brown is 9-5 with a 2.51 ERA.
