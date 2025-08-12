Roman Anthony Just Tied Ted Williams in Elite Boston Red Sox Franchise History
The Boston Red Sox suffered a tough loss on Monday night, dropping a 7-6 decision to the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
With the loss, Boston is 65-55, and they currently hold the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League. The Astros are 67-52 and they lead the American League West by one game over the Seattle Mariners.
Despite the loss, Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony continued to make an impact at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. The home run was his third of the season and put him alongside Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
Most times on base in first 50 career games, all before turning 22 (Red Sox history):
82 Roman Anthony
82 Ted Williams
74 Mookie Betts
74 Rafael Devers
67 Faye Throneberry
66 Xander Bogaerts
64 Tony Conigliaro
59 Carl Yastrzemski
Tying Williams in any category is a special accomplishment considering that he's arguably the best pure hitter in the history of the game.
A 19-time All-Star, Williams was a .344 career hitter. His .482 on-base percentage is the highest in baseball history and he led the major leagues in RBIs three separate times. He's also the last player to ever hit .400 in a season, when he hit .406 during the 1941 season. He won six batting titles, two Triple Crowns and two MVP Awards.
The 21-year-old Anthony is hitting .283 with the three homers and 22 RBIs. He has a .394 on-base percentage. He was the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion in June.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET as Dustin May (BOS) pitches against Spencer Arrighetti (HOU).
