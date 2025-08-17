Roman Anthony Makes Baseball History with Five-Game Tear For Boston Red Sox
Entering play on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox are now tied for the top spot in the American League wild card race with the Seattle Mariners, and talented rookie Roman Anthony is a major reason why.
Now hitting at the top of the Boston order, Anthony has made insane baseball history over his last five games, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @RedSox' Roman Anthony has 10 runs, 7 walks, 2 home runs and 2 stolen bases over his last five games.
Since 1901, no other MLB rookie has reached those marks over a five-game span.
The No. 1 prospect in the sport at the time of his promotion in June, Anthony is hitting .281 with four homers, 23 RBIs and four stolen bases. A second-round pick in 2022, he joins Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell as top prospects in the Boston system, and that trio will hope to drive success well into the future for one of the most storied franchises in the game.
In addition to his power and contact ability, Anthony is also blessed with an excellent eye. He's carrying a .405 on-base percentage and a 137 OPS+.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Sunday afternoon as they go for a sweep of the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET and ace Garrett Crochet is on the mound for the Red Sox. He's 13-5 with a 2.48 ERA and has established himself as one of the top pitchers in baseball.
He'll be opposed by Janson Junk.
