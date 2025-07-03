Ronald Acuna Jr. Joins Prestigious Company in Atlanta Braves History with Latest All-Star Start
By being named a starter for the National League at the upcoming All-Star Game, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has joined some prestigious company in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Ronald Acuña Jr’s 4th career All-Star start will give him 3rd-most among Braves OFs, behind only: Henry Aaron (16, incl. 2 each in ‘59-’60) and Dale Murphy (5)
Considering Aaron is one of the most prodigious sluggers in league history, that's quite an accomplishment for Acuna.
The 27-year-old earned the start despite only playing 36 games thus far this season, as he spent the first portion of the season working back from a torn ACL. Even in limited time, he's made quite the impact on Atlanta's lineup, hitting .346 with nine homers and 18 RBIs.
This will be the fifth All-Star Game for Acuna, and it could be the most special, considering it's being played at his home ballpark of Truist Park.
A career .292 hitter, Acuna is also posting a .465 on-base percentage. He won the MVP Award in 2023 when he hit 41 homers and stole a whopping 73 bases. No player had ever gone 40/70 before.
The Braves enter play on Thursday as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball (39-46). They are in fourth place in the National League East and will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Bryce Elder will pitch for Atlanta while Jose Soriano goes for the Halos. The Angels are 42-43 and trying to stay in contention for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PIRATES ROLLING: The Pirates, who are in last place in the National League Central, have won six straight games. They've done something not seen since 1884 in baseball history. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: