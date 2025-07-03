Fastball

Ronald Acuna Jr. Joins Prestigious Company in Atlanta Braves History with Latest All-Star Start

Acuna has only played 36 games since coming back from a torn ACL, but he's made quite the impact on the Atlanta lineup.

Brady Farkas

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) heads to third base against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park on June 21.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) heads to third base against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park on June 21. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

By being named a starter for the National League at the upcoming All-Star Game, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has joined some prestigious company in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Ronald Acuña Jr’s 4th career All-Star start will give him 3rd-most among Braves OFs, behind only: Henry Aaron (16, incl. 2 each in ‘59-’60) and Dale Murphy (5)

Considering Aaron is one of the most prodigious sluggers in league history, that's quite an accomplishment for Acuna.

The 27-year-old earned the start despite only playing 36 games thus far this season, as he spent the first portion of the season working back from a torn ACL. Even in limited time, he's made quite the impact on Atlanta's lineup, hitting .346 with nine homers and 18 RBIs.

This will be the fifth All-Star Game for Acuna, and it could be the most special, considering it's being played at his home ballpark of Truist Park.

A career .292 hitter, Acuna is also posting a .465 on-base percentage. He won the MVP Award in 2023 when he hit 41 homers and stole a whopping 73 bases. No player had ever gone 40/70 before.

The Braves enter play on Thursday as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball (39-46). They are in fourth place in the National League East and will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Bryce Elder will pitch for Atlanta while Jose Soriano goes for the Halos. The Angels are 42-43 and trying to stay in contention for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

Related MLB Stories

SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:

PIRATES ROLLING: The Pirates, who are in last place in the National League Central, have won six straight games. They've done something not seen since 1884 in baseball history. CLICK HERE:

BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History