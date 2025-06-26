Ronald Acuna Jr. Will Look to Make Rare Baseball History in Home Run Derby
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. announced on Wednesday that he'll participate in the Home Run Derby next month, which is taking place in his home ballpark of Truist Park.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he'll look to make some rare baseball history in that appearance:
LOVE IT!
Ronald Acuña Jr. will look to become the 4th player to win the Home Run Derby in his team's home park!
The list:
2018 Bryce Harper (WSH)
2015 Todd Frazier (CIN)
1990 Ryne Sandberg (CHC)
The 27-year-old, who won the National League MVP Award in 2023, has only played in 30 games this season after returning from a torn ACL suffered last year, but he's returned with a vengeance.
He's hitting .383 with a .500 on-base percentage through 107 at-bats, and he has nine home runs and 18 RBIs.
The Braves are a very disappointing 37-42 on the season, but if they are going to get back in the race for the National League wild card, Acuna will be a big part of it. One of the most talented players in the league, he's a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner, in addition to an MVP winner. He also earned a World Series ring with the 2021 Braves, though he was injured for much of that season with another ACL tear.
The rest of the Home Run Derby field has not been announced yet, and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez is the reigning champion. He won the event last year at Globe Life Field in Texas.
