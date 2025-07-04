Ronald Acuna Jr. Set to Join Joe DiMaggio in Incredible All-Star Game History
After being voted in as an All-Star Game starter for the National League, Atlanta Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to join Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in some unique baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Ronald Acuña Jr. made his season debut in the @Braves' 50th game. Now he is slated to start the All-Star Game.
The only other player in MLB history to start the All-Star Game despite not making his season debut until his team's 50th game or later was Joe DiMaggio in 1949.
DiMaggio earned the start that year because of injury. As for Acuna, he's played just 37 games this season after recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season.
Despite his limited action so far in 2025, Acuna has put together a great stretch for the underwhelming Braves. He's hitting .344 with nine homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases.
The former National League MVP, Acuna is a career .292 hitter with 174 home runs. He hit 41 in that 2023 MVP season, a year in which he also stole 73 bases.
Still just 27 years old, Acuna is now a five-time All-Star. He's also a three-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021, though he was injured for the playoff run.
The Braves will be back in action on the July 4 holiday at 7:10 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Orioles. Former Braves hurler Charlie Morton (BAL) will pitch against Spencer Strider (ATL).
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PIRATES ROLLING: The Pirates, who are in last place in the National League Central, have won six straight games. They've done something not seen since 1884 in baseball history. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: