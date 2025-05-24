Ronald Acuna Jr. Ties Aaron Judge in Some Impressive Data-Driven History
The Atlanta Braves lost 2-1 on Friday night against the San Diego Padres, remaining under .500 at 24-26. While the loss was unfortunate, the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. was the real story.
Playing his first game in nearly a calendar year because of a torn ACL, Acuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and an RBI. He also threw out a runner at second base on a ball to right field and tied Aaron Judge in some impressive data-driven history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
467 ft!
This is Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 13th career 460+ ft home run, including playoffs
That ties Aaron Judge for most in MLB since the start of 2018
What's even more impressive about that is that Acuna missed much of the 2021 season with another torn ACL, and he also missed much of 2024 and the first 49 games of 2025.
The 27-year-old is now in his eighth big-league season, all with the Braves. A career .290 hitter, he is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. The National League MVP in 2023, he hit 41 homers and stole 73 bases, marking the first-ever 40/70 season.
The Braves and Padres will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Padres' right-hander Michael King, who is gearing toward an All-Star appearance, will be on the mound against Grant Holmes.
King has gone 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA thus far while Holmes enters at 2-3 with a 4.01.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: