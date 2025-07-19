Ronald Acuna's Epic Outfield Throw Made Recent Baseball History
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. took the baseball world by storm with his viral throw on Friday night to nail New York Yankees runner Jorbit Vivas at third base.
According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, the throw also made recent baseball history for its distance in the air.
This is one of 3,168 outfield assists across the last 5 seasons (including playoffs).
It is the only one to exceed 300 feet in the air (301, to be exact). He’s a cyborg.
The 27-year-old, who won the National League MVP Award in 2023, is one of the most electric players in baseball and just started the All-Star Game for the National League. After coming back from a torn ACL this season, he's played in 46 games, hitting .329 with 12 home runs and 23 RBIs. There has been speculation that the Braves could trade him amid a disappointing 43-53 season, but they've given no indication that they could actually move on from him.
Under contract through 2028, he's signed to a very reasonable contract also. Lifetime, Acuna is a five-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. His MVP season saw him post the first ever 40/70 season, as he hit 41 homers and stole 73 bases.
After winning last night, the Braves and Yankees will play again on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. New York will send rookie Will Warren to the mound while the Braves counter with Joey Wentz.
Warren is 6-5 with a 4.63 ERA and Wentz is 2-1 with a 6.32.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: