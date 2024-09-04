Fastball

Rookie Joins Texas Rangers History with Walk-Off Grand Slam

The Texas Rangers stormed back to beat the New York Yankees on Tuesday night as Wyatt Langford put himself in some rare team history.

Brady Farkas

Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) arrives home to teammates on his grand slam walk-off against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on Sept 3.
Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) arrives home to teammates on his grand slam walk-off against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on Sept 3.
The Texas Rangers roared back on Tuesday night, scoring six runs in the last two innings to beat the New York Yankees. The Rangers beat the Yankees 7-4 and it was all capped by a walk-off grand slam from rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the draft (2023) took Yankees closer Clay Holmes deep for his 10th home run of the season. He now has 60 RBI and and the Rangers are up to 66-73 overall on the season.

According to @StatsCentre, Langford joined a small group in team history with the walk-off grand slam.

Come-from-behind walkoff grand slams in @Rangers franchise history (1961-):
Wyatt Langford (Tuesday night via giving his team a 7-4 win over the Yankees)
Oddibe McDowell (June 1, 1987 vs CHW)
Buddy Bell (August 31, 1984 vs MIL)
(Washington Senators') Don Lock (May 8, 1963 vs CLE)

It's been a year of learning for Langford, who was playing in college during most of the 2023 season. He's hitting .243 with the 10 homers, but he's added 12 steals as well. He's just 22-years-old and should continue to be a force in the Rangers lineup for years to come.

The Yankees dropped to 80-59 after the loss. They are now in the first wild card position in the American League after falling out of first place in the American League East.

The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Marcus Stroman (NYY) will pitch against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (TEX).

