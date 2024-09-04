Rookie Joins Texas Rangers History with Walk-Off Grand Slam

Come-from-behind walkoff grand slams in @Rangers franchise history (1961-):

Wyatt Langford (Tuesday night via giving his team a 7-4 win over the Yankees)

Oddibe McDowell (June 1, 1987 vs CHW)

Buddy Bell (August 31, 1984 vs MIL)

(Washington Senators') Don Lock (May 8, 1963 vs CLE)