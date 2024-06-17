Royce Lewis Keeps Making Minnesota Twins History as He Keeps Hitting Home Runs
The Minnesota Twins swept a doubleheader on Sunday from the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Minnesota took the first game 6-2 and the second game by a score of 8-7. The two wins now put Minnesota at 40-32 on the season. They are in third place in the American League Central but do currently occupy a wild card spot in the American League playoff picture.
Twins' slugger Royce Lewis hit a home run in both ends of the doubleheader to give him now seven for the season. He's missed most of the year because of a leg injury suffered on Opening Day, but he continues to be hugely productive when he plays. He's got those seven homers in just 41 at-bats this season. He's hitting a whopping .390 with a 1.398 OPS in that limited action.
Furthermore, with seemingly every blast he hits, he makes a little bit more franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Royce Lewis’ 7 HR are most by a player in his first 12 games of a season in Twins/Senators history
And there's also this one:
Royce Lewis’ 24 HR are 4 more than any other player in Twins/Senators history in his first 82 career games
only player with more HR in his first 82 games with the franchise, at any point in a career: Nelson Cruz, 30
The former first-round pick and top prospect has only played such few games because he's dealt with injuries continually through his first three seasons. The leg injury this year and a torn ACL in 2022 have limited him, but if he can stay healthy, he'll be a force in the middle of Rocco Baldelli's order.
