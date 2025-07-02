Salvador Perez Joins Exclusive Club in Kansas City Royals History in Tuesday Win
The Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night and longtime catcher Salvador Perez joined a rare club in team history.
Per Ian Kraft of the Royals PR team on social media:
And with his double in the 7th, @SalvadorPerez15 has reached 600 career extra-base hits, becoming the 5th @Royals player to do so, joining:
@GeorgeHBrett - 1,119
Hal McRae - 681
Frank White - 625
Amos Otis - 623
Perez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in the win, which evened up the series at one game apiece. Kansas City is now 40-46 on the season and trying to work back into the American League wild card race, where they trail the Mariners by 4.5 games for the third and final spot.
Kansas City advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago. In addition to Perez's big day, Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-5 and Nick Loftin went 1-for-4 with an RBI double.
Seattle fell to 44-41 with the loss, and they are also now seven games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
For the season, Perez is hitting .237 with nine homers and 46 RBIs. A 14-year veteran of the Royals, he is a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a five-time Gold Glover. He was the MVP of the 2015 World Series as the Royals beat the New York Mets.
The Mariners and Royals will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Noah Cameron (KC).
