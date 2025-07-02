Salvador Perez Joins Exclusive Club in Kansas City Royals History in Tuesday Win

And with his double in the 7th, @SalvadorPerez15 has reached 600 career extra-base hits, becoming the 5th @Royals player to do so, joining:@GeorgeHBrett - 1,119

Hal McRae - 681

Frank White - 625

Amos Otis - 623#FountainsUp | #Royals https://t.co/thXCy6MUcl