Salvador Perez Continues to Climb Powerful List in History Among Catchers

The Kansas City Royals shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday as Perez popped the 283rd home run of his career.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Chase Field on July 6.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez went 1-for-3 with a home run as the Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon.

The home run was the 283rd of Perez's career, moving him up a special list in history, per @StatsCentre:

Most career home runs by a (primary) catcher in MLB history:
427- Mike Piazza
389- Johnny Bench
376- Carlton Fisk
358- Yogi Berra
324- Gary Carter
324- Lance Parrish
311- Ivan Rodriguez
283- @Royals Salvador Perez (Via 1 in Sunday's win vs ARI)
282- Brian McCann
275- Jorge Posada

A 14-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals. One of the legends of franchise history, he's a .265 career hitter with the 283 homers and 966 RBIs. He led baseball in home runs (48) and RBIs (121) in 2021. A nine-time All-Star, he's also a five-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and he won the MVP of that World Series.

After getting to the American League Division Series a year ago, the Royals are one of the more disappointing teams in the league, entering play on Monday at 43-48. However, they are trying to stay on the fringes of the wild card race.

The Diamondbacks have fallen to 44-46 and they are also facing a possible reality of selling at the deadline.

Kansas City will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lefty Noah Cameron will pitch for KC against Andrew Heaney.

