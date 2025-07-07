Salvador Perez Continues to Climb Powerful List in History Among Catchers
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez went 1-for-3 with a home run as the Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon.
The home run was the 283rd of Perez's career, moving him up a special list in history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career home runs by a (primary) catcher in MLB history:
427- Mike Piazza
389- Johnny Bench
376- Carlton Fisk
358- Yogi Berra
324- Gary Carter
324- Lance Parrish
311- Ivan Rodriguez
283- @Royals Salvador Perez (Via 1 in Sunday's win vs ARI)
282- Brian McCann
275- Jorge Posada
A 14-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals. One of the legends of franchise history, he's a .265 career hitter with the 283 homers and 966 RBIs. He led baseball in home runs (48) and RBIs (121) in 2021. A nine-time All-Star, he's also a five-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and he won the MVP of that World Series.
After getting to the American League Division Series a year ago, the Royals are one of the more disappointing teams in the league, entering play on Monday at 43-48. However, they are trying to stay on the fringes of the wild card race.
The Diamondbacks have fallen to 44-46 and they are also facing a possible reality of selling at the deadline.
Kansas City will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lefty Noah Cameron will pitch for KC against Andrew Heaney.
