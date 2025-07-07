Salvador Perez Continues to Climb Powerful List in History Among Catchers

Most career home runs by a (primary) catcher in MLB history:

427- Mike Piazza

389- Johnny Bench

376- Carlton Fisk

358- Yogi Berra

324- Gary Carter

324- Lance Parrish

311- Ivan Rodriguez

283- @Royals Salvador Perez (Via 1 in Sunday's win vs ARI)

282- Brian McCann

275- Jorge Posada pic.twitter.com/f6ITg5SESQ