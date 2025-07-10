Salvador Perez Ties Hall of Famer George Brett in Kansas City Royals History

Most career regular season/postseason multi-home run games by a player in @Royals franchise history (1969-):

19- Salvador Perez (Via 2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates)

19- George Brett

16- Mike Sweeney

9- John Mayberry

9- Steve Balboni

9- Carlos Beltran

9- Mike Moustakas pic.twitter.com/QuFW2S4Rgf