Salvador Perez Ties Hall of Famer George Brett in Kansas City Royals History
The Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Wednesday night thanks to a historic multi-home run game from catcher Salvador Perez.
Perez went 3-for-4 with the two homers and two RBIs, raising his batting average to .245.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career regular season/postseason multi-home run games by a player in @Royals franchise history (1969-):
19- Salvador Perez (Via 2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates)
19- George Brett
16- Mike Sweeney
9- John Mayberry
9- Steve Balboni
9- Carlos Beltran
9- Mike Moustakas
Brett is the most famous Royals player of all-time, so that's certainly quite an accomplishment for Perez. Brett spent 21 years in the big leagues, all with the Royals, hitting .305 with 317 homers. A 13-time All-Star, he was also a Gold Glover, a three-time Silver Slugger and a three-time batting champion. He also an MVP Award and the 1985 World Series. He's in the Hall of Fame.
A 14-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals. One of the legends of franchise history, he's a .266 career hitter with 286 homers and 970 RBIs. He led baseball in home runs (48) and RBIs (121) in 2021. A nine-time All-Star, he's also a five-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and he won the MVP of that World Series.
The Royals are 46-48 and working their way back into the American League playoff picture. With an off day on Thursday, they'll be back in action on Friday night against the New York Mets.
First pitch is 8:10 p.m. ET.
