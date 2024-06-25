San Diego Padres Do Something Not Done in Last 55 Years of Team History
The San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Washington Nationals on Monday night, securing four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to win 7-6.
As a result of the win, the Padres are now 42-41 on the year. Despite the injuries to both Yu Darvish and Fernando Tatis Jr., they have made themselves relevant in the National League playoff race and now currently occupy the third wild card spot.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the win on Monday was one of the rarest in team history, as they did something not done in the last 55 years:
wins when trailing by 3+ runs in extra innings, Padres franchise history:
Today
7/5/69 vs HOU
Tied 3-3 entering the 10th, Washington scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Padres started the comeback as Donovan Solano led off the 10th with a double, moving the automatic runner over to third. Jackson Merrill then singled in both runners to make it 6-5 before a walk and a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out. David Peralta then popped up and Luis Arraez was intentionally walked, setting the stage for veteran Jurickson Profar to hit the game-winning single.
Profar was signed right before the season and has become one of the most valuable players on the roster. He's hitting .317 this season and occupies a top-third in the lineup position.
The Padres and Nationals will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET.
MacKenzie Gore pitches for the Nationals against Adam Mazur.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.