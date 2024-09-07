Padres Hitting Savant Looking to Do Something Not Done in Last 14 Years of History
On Saturday, San Diego Padres hitting savant Luis Arraez is looking to accomplish something we haven't seen in the last 14 years of baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Luis Arraez has gone a career-high 105 consecutive PA without striking out, since August 10 entering Sat
that’s the longest streak since Mookie Betts went 129 PA without a K from Sept 2016-April 2017
longest in a single season since: 2010 Jeff Keppinger, 107
h/t @EliasSports
Arraez is truly a throwback hitter, someone who is willing to sacrifice power for the ability to just put the ball in play and get on base. Playing part of this year with the Miami Marlins and most with the Padres, Arraez is hitting .310 with four homers, 41 RBI and nine stolen bases. He has a .728 OPS.
The 27-year-old is coming off back-to-back batting titles with the Minnesota Twins and Marlins and is currently leading the National League in hitting once again. Lifetime, he's a .322 hitter. He's in the sixth year of his career with the Twins, Marlins and Padres. The Padres are currently the top team in the National League wild card race, thanks in part to Arraez's ability to hit.
San Diego will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET as Logan Webb battles against fellow ace Dylan Cease.
Webb is 11-9 with a 3.43 ERA while Cease is 12-10 with a 3.62.
