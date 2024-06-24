Padres' Hitting Wizard One of Only 11 Players in Baseball History to Accomplish This Feat
In an era full of sacrificing contact for power, San Diego Padres' infielder Luis Arraez is a true throwback. The hitting savant hits for almost no power (two homers) but rarely strikes out (13 times in 330 at-bats). He simply puts the ball in play and gets good results.
Between his stints with the Miami Marlins and Padres, he's hitting .315 this season with a .350 on-base percentage. Arraez has won back-to-back batting titles and could up end up contending for the crowd for a third straight season.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Arraez is also in a very rare class in baseball history.
Do you realize that San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez has never woken up a single day since reaching the big leagues when he was not a .300 career hitter? He’s one of 11 players in history to accomplish the feat.
The 27-year-old native of Venezuela is a .324 career hitter who made his major league debut in 2019. He currently leads the major leagues in hits with 104 and is an anchor for the Padres' lineup. While he can't replace the power lost by the trade of Juan Soto this offseason, he certainly can help set the table for the Padres lineup as they try to get back to the playoffs this year.
San Diego is currently playing good baseball, entering play on Monday at 41-41. They'll host the Washington Nationals at Petco Park on Monday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Washington is 38-39 and looking to get to .500 themselves.
