San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar Joins Albert Pujols in Incredible History
The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals again on Tuesday night, winning 9-7 at Petco Park.
With the win, the Padres are 43-41. The Nationals are 38-41 after the loss.
In the win, Padres' utility player Jurickson Profar continued his amazing season at the plate by going 1-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI.
His lone hit was a grand slam which put him in an incredible category of baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
3-run double
grand slam
3-run double
3-run double
2-run single
grand slam
That's what the @Padres' Jurickson Profar has done over his last 6 AB with the bases loaded. Only one other MLB player in last 50 years has had 19+ RBI over a span of 6 bases-loaded AB: Albert Pujols (19).
The 31-year-old former top prospect is hitting .317 for the Padres despite signing right before the season started. He's become an integral part of this roster, especially in the wake of the team trading away Juan Soto this past offseason. He's got 11 homers, 54 RBI and four steals to go along with an .898 OPS.
Lifetime, he's in his 12th season with the Texas Rangers, Padres, Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies. This is second tour with the Padres, having also played with them from 2020-2022. He signed with the Rockies for the 2023 season but came back to San Diego for 14 games and started the year with Friars here in 2024.
He's a .245 career hitter with 98 homers and 413 RBI.
The Padres and Nationals play on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.