San Diego Padres Made History in Game 2 of NLDS, Look to Carry Momentum into Game 3
The San Diego Padres enter play on Tuesday tied at one game apiece in the best-of-five National League Division Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers took Game 1 behind some heroics from Shohei Ohtani while the Padres rallied in Game 2 behind a history-making offensive performance.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Padres are the first team in MLB history to hit 6 home runs in a postseason game on the road.
The Padres got home runs from Kyle Higashioka, Xander Bogaerts, David Peralta, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill in the win. Tatis Jr. hit two blasts, giving him three for the postseason.
In addition to the offensive outburst, the Padres also got a solid start from Yu Darvish. He allowed just one run over 7.0 innings. He struck out three.
Game 3 of the series will be played on Tuesday night in San Diego as right-hander Michael King (SD) matches up with right-hander Walker Buehler (LAD).
King had an excellent regular season, going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA. He's coming off a start in which he fanned 12 Atlanta Braves batters in the wild card round. Buehler is making his first start of the postseason after going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA.
First pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. ET from Petco Park.
In the other NLDS, the Mets and Phillies are also tied at one game apiece. The two teams will also play Game 3 in New York on Wednesday prior to the start of this game. Sean Manaea (NYM) pitches against Aaron Nola (PHI).
