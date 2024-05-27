San Diego Padres Make Attendance History Over Weekend
Playing against the New York Yankees over the weekend, the San Diego Padres set a new organizational attendance record.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
The San Diego Padres drew a three-game series record 134,081 fans at Petco Park for their series against the Yankees, selling out all three games.
The combination of the Yankees, the Yankees' excellent record, and the Yankees limited trips ever to San Diego, clearly contributed to the historic weekend. The chance to say hello again to Juan Soto could have factored into the boost as well, since Soto played for the Padres in part of 2022 and all 0f 2023.
The homestanding fans saw the Yankees take two of three from the Padres, and New York now owns the best record in the American League at 37-18 through 55 games. As for the Padres, they are back to .500 after Sunday's win. They are now 28-28 on the year and remain a viable contender for a National League wild card berth.
On the converse, the Miami Marlins, one of the worst teams in all of baseball, are coming to town on Monday for a new series. You can pretty much bet that the 19-35 Marlins won't elicit the same type of crowd, but perhaps the Memorial Day holiday on Monday will help.
First pitch between the two teams is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Trevor Rogers piches for Miami against Michael King for San Diego.
Rogers is 1-6 with a 6.11 ERA while King is 4-4 with a 4.28.
