San Diego Padres Make History With Latest Inexplicable Loss to Diamondbacks
The San Diego Padres, by most metrics, have been playing solid baseball this week.
They just haven't been able to come away with any wins.
Thursday night, the Padres got a quality start out of right-hander Randy Vásquez, who allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings. San Diego's lineup also outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-9.
Still, the Padres lost 4-3 after Jake Cronenworth struck out looking on a controversial game-ending call.
It marked the fifth straight game in which San Diego has gotten a quality start and outhit its opponent. They are 0-5 in that stretch.
According to OptaSTATS, no other MLB team had achieved that feat since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.
The losing streak started Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. Yuki Matsui blew the save, giving up three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Thanks to Nick Loftin's walk-off sacrifice fly, Kansas City came back to win 4-3.
San Diego then got swept by the Los Angeles Angels, who sit in last place in the AL West. All three games were tight, but the Padres lost them 2-1, 4-2 and 3-2.
Over the last five games, San Diego's starting pitchers have combined for a 2.53 ERA. The lineup has also averaged 8.2 hits per game, right up there with their 8.8 mark prior to the losing streak.
Through June 1, the Padres were 32-29, good enough for second place in the NL West and the second NL Wild Card spot. San Diego may still be second in the division – albeit now trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 8.0 games – but they are now the third NL Wild Card team with four teams trailing them by just 0.5 games.
