Manny Machado Joins Elite Group In MLB History With Latest Hit
Manny Machado continued his Hall of Fame trajectory on Monday by achieving a career milestone.
In the first inning, the Padres third baseman scorched a single with a 110.7 mph exit velocity off Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen. Clearly Machado was seeing Gallen well, because he ripped another single that left his bat at 109 mph in his next at-bat.
Those two hits raised Machado's career total to 2,000 hits, putting him among MLB's all-time greats. Machado is just the fifth active player to reach that benchmark, joining Paul Goldschmidt (2,145), Andrew McCutchen (2,226), Jose Altuve (2,323) and Freddie Freeman (2,357).
Machado is also one of just 12 players to record at least 2,000 hits and 350 home runs through their age 32 season. The rest of that list includes eight Hall of Fame members – Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Frank Robinson and Ken Griffey Jr. – and three recent stars: Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.
Machado, a six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, has shown no signs of slowing down in his age 33 season. He's close to his 14-year career averages across the board, slashing .288/.351/.474 with 14 home runs, 52 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Somewhat surprisingly, Machado has never been named MVP despite having some of the best numbers of his generation. He's finished top five in MVP voting five times, most recently in 2022, when he was the runner-up to Goldschmidt.
