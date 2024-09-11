Manny Machado Joins Two Other Sluggers in Rare History After Home Run on Tuesday
The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game had major playoff implications for both teams, as San Diego is now 82-64 and a 0.5 game up in the battle for the top wild card spot in the National League.
Seattle fell to 73-72. They remained 4.5 games back in the American League West but dropped to 4.0 back in the wild card.
Manny Machado had a huge day for the Padres in the win, going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. The home run was his 26th of the season. It also was the 164th of his Padres career, which makes him the all-time home run leader in franchise history.
Not only was the blast historic on that front, it also paired Machado with Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton in some history among current players.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Manny Machado now has 164 HR with the Padres, passing Nate Colbert for most in franchise history
only other active players who are a franchise's all-time HR leader:
Mike Trout, Angels
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Machado is hitting .276 this season with the 26 bombs and 94 RBI. The 32-year-old is a driving force in the middle of the Padres order. He's now in his 13th major league season - and sixth in San Diego.
The Padres will play the Mariners again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Michael King (SD) will pitch against youngster Bryan Woo (SEA).
