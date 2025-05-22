San Diego Padres on Brutal Cold Streak That Nearly Stands Alone in MLB History
When the San Diego Padres beat down the Colorado Rockies 21-0 on May 10, they made a pretty strong case that they were the best team in the league.
Their showing over the past week suggests otherwise.
The Padres went on to lose their finale against the Rockies, then drop their ensuing opener to the Los Angeles Angels. Even though San Diego wound up taking two out of three against Los Angeles, the following five games sent the club back into a nosedive.
Adding in their 14-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the Padres have now dropped five contests in a row. They have been outscored 32-3 during that stretch, getting swept by the Seattle Mariners and losing their first two to against the Blue Jays.
According to OptaSTATS, the Padres are now one of two teams in MLB history to go through a five-game stretch scoring three or fewer total runs, giving up at least 30 total runs, allowing at least 10 home runs and committing at least five errors. The only other team ever to go through a similar all-around slump was the 1969 Padres.
Those marked the first five losses in Padres franchise history, making their ongoing skid an undesirable full-circle moment.
San Diego now sits in third place in the NL West at 27-20, ranking No. 12 with a plus-21 run differential. Back on May 10, the Padres sat atop the division at 25-13 with a top-five run differential in baseball.
The Padres will try to avoid getting swept by the Blue Jays on Thursday. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET.
