San Diego Padres' Reliever Making Unreal History with Strikeout Streak
San Diego Padres' reliever Jeremiah Estrada didn't pitch on Monday when the Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 2-1, but when he takes the mound next, he'll be looking to make some incredible baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Jeremiah Estrada has struck out 10 straight batters, 1 shy of tying the longest streak by a reliever in a single season in at least the expansion era (1961), held by:
2023 Jose Alvarado: 11
h/t @EliasSports
The strikeout has become more prevalent in the game over the last decade or so, but this is absurd even for the current time period that we're living in.
Most recently, Estrada struck out all five Yankees that he faced on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old now has pitched 15.1 innings on the year, registering 25 strikeouts and posting a 0.59 ERA. He's 2-0 through 11 games.
Estrada made his major league debut in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs and appeared in games in each of the last two seasons with the Cubs.
Lifetime, he's 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA, though he pitched less than 20 innings for Chicago. He's clearly working to establish himself as a bigger part of the Padres' bullpen and to carve out a niche that keeps him around longer on the roster.
Estrada will get a chance to break the record on Tuesday should he enter the game when the Marlins and Padres play again. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Jesus Luzardo (MIA) pitches against Matt Waldron (SD).
