San Diego Padres Remain a Sad Part of Baseball History After Game 5 Loss to Dodgers
The San Diego Padres saw their season end on Friday night in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Padres were shut out 2-0 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have now moved onto to the National League Championship Series.
It's a disappointing end to a great season for the Padres, who advanced to this point despite some lowered expectations. Before the year started, the team dealt away Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees. They also saw Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Nick Martinez and Josh Hader all bolt in free agency.
However, the Padres didn't stop building. They went out and acquired starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox and also traded for Luis Arraez back in April. They ended up finishing as the top wild card team in the National League and beat the Atlanta Braves in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Though the Padres season has ended, this unfortunate streak in baseball history will continue on. According to @TalkinBaseball_, the Padres are still one of five teams to have never won the World Series. They join the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in that club.
The Padres have been to the World Series, back in both 1984 and 1998. They lost both times.
As San Diego hits the offseason, they'll need to address a few questions including starting pitcher depth now that Joe Musgrove is out for the 2025 season with Tommy John surgery.
