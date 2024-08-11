San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill Crushes Another Clutch Home Run to Make MLB History
For the second night in a row, and the fourth time in the last two weeks, Jackson Merrill rose to the occasion in a powerful way.
The San Diego Padres trailed the Miami Marlins 7-5 entering the eighth inning on Saturday. Merrill, who has been one of the most clutch players in baseball this summer, tied things up with a 400-foot, two-run home run.
That marked Merrill's fourth game-tying home run in the eighth inning or later in the last 12 days. According to OptaSTATS, he is now the first player in big league history to hit four such home runs in a span of 50 days or less in the regular season.
The previous record was owned by Boog Powell, who did it over a 52-day span between July 6 and August 26 in 1966. Powell was in his sixth MLB season that year, while Merrill shattered his record as a 21-year-old rookie.
Merrill's incredible run began July 30 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it continued Aug. 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He added clutch bombs in each of the first two games against the Marlins this weekend, making history with each one.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Merrill's five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later this season are now tied with Mel Ott for second-most by a player age 21 or younger since 1900. Only Frank Robinson in 1956 had more.
The historic bomb also helped San Diego force extra innings and eventually win 9-8.
Merrill is now batting .294 with 17 home runs, 64 RBI, 13 stolen bases, an .814 OPS and a 3.0 WAR on the season. He has played a major role in the Padres' 16-2 stretch since July 20, batting .388 with an 1.192 OPS in that span.
The Padres are set to close out their series with the Marlins at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.
