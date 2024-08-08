San Diego Padres Rookie Does Something Never Done in Baseball History on Wednesday
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night by a score of 9-8 in extra-innings. It was a big win for the Padres, who are now 63-52 and tied for the top spot in the National League wild card picture.
San Diego got multi-hit efforts in the offensive game from Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Donovan Solano and Kyle Higashioka, but no one stood out more than rookie Jackson Merrill, who went 4-for-6 with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBI.
He also made history by becoming the first player ever to accomplish this specific feat, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jackson Merrill is the first player with multiple multi-homer games that also included a game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 9th or later at age 21 or younger
h/t @EliasSports
Merrill homered in the ninth inning to tie the game off closer David Bednar, sending it to extras in the first place.
It's been a great rookie season for Merrill, who is pushing to be in the Rookie of the Year conversation. At just the age of 21, he's hitting .288 with 15 homers, 59 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He's posted a .785 OPS and is hitting .368 over his last 15 games.
Originally a shortstop, Merrill moved to center field this season to help accommodate the Padres, who had traded away Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in the offseason.
The Padres will be back in action on Thursday when they take on the Pirates again at 12:35 p.m. ET.
