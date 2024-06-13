San Diego Padres' Rookie Does Something Not Done in Last 8 Years of Team History
San Diego Padres' rookie Jackson Merrill did something not done in the last eight years of team history on Wednesday as the Padres earned a sweep against the Oakland Athletics.
Merrill went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBI. One of those home runs was a walk-off homer off A's flamethrowing closer Mason Miller.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
multi-HR game including a walk-off HR, Padres history:
Today Jackson Merrill
8/19/16 Ryan Schimpf
4/25/11 Ryan Ludwick
8/3/07 Scott Hairston
4/11/00 Ed Sprague
4/28/92 Darrin Jackson
4/13/86 Marvell Wynne
The 21-year-old Merrill is now hitting .279 with five homers, 26 RBI and nine stolen bases. An infielder by trade, he shifted to the outfield this season and has become the Padres everyday centerfielder. After trading Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in the offseason, San Diego only had two outfielders on the 40-man roster at one point this offseason.
After the sweep against the A's, the Padres are now 37-35 on the season. Though they are still 6.5 games behind the Los Angeles dodgers in the National League West, they are currently in the second wild card spot in the NL. They are one of only five teams (PHI, ATL, MIL, LAD, SD) in the National League to be over .500.
The Padres are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday when they take on the New York Mets at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Matt Waldron (SD) pitches against Sean Manaea, who is a former Padre.
