San Diego Padres' Star Joins Baseball Legends in Amazing History After Latest Milestone

The Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday night, moving to 21-11 on the season. In the win, Fernando Tatis Jr. joined some extremely elite company in baseball history.

Brady Farkas

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) points to the fans after the Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 3. / David Dermer-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday night in a rain-soaked game at PNC Park.

With the win, the Padres are now 21-11 and in second place in the National League West, while the Pirates are 12-22 and in last place in the National League Central.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in the victory, giving him a unique place in baseball history, as that was his 100th career steal.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

Fewest games to 100+ home runs and 100+ SB, players to debut since 1900:

Eric Davis: 459
Ronald Acuña Jr.: 460
Mike Trout: 503
Darryl Strawberry: 516
Alfonso Soriano: 525
Alex Rodriguez: 532
Fernando Tatis Jr.: 547

h/t @EliasSports

Tatis, a six-year veteran, is hitting a robust .342 this season with eight homers, 18 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Lifetime, he's a .283 hitter. He's got 135 career homers, in addition to his 100 steals. A two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, Tatis is also a Gold Glove winner and a Platinum Glove winner.

The 26-year-old is one of the most talented players in baseball, though the stain of a PED suspension (2022) is certainly a dark spot on his resume.

The Padres and Pirates will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Andrew Heaney (PIT) will pitch against Stephen Kolek. It will be the first start of the season for the 28-year-old Kolek. Heaney has gone 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA thus far.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

