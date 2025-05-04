San Diego Padres' Star Joins Baseball Legends in Amazing History After Latest Milestone
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday night in a rain-soaked game at PNC Park.
With the win, the Padres are now 21-11 and in second place in the National League West, while the Pirates are 12-22 and in last place in the National League Central.
Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in the victory, giving him a unique place in baseball history, as that was his 100th career steal.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Fewest games to 100+ home runs and 100+ SB, players to debut since 1900:
Eric Davis: 459
Ronald Acuña Jr.: 460
Mike Trout: 503
Darryl Strawberry: 516
Alfonso Soriano: 525
Alex Rodriguez: 532
Fernando Tatis Jr.: 547
h/t @EliasSports
Tatis, a six-year veteran, is hitting a robust .342 this season with eight homers, 18 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Lifetime, he's a .283 hitter. He's got 135 career homers, in addition to his 100 steals. A two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, Tatis is also a Gold Glove winner and a Platinum Glove winner.
The 26-year-old is one of the most talented players in baseball, though the stain of a PED suspension (2022) is certainly a dark spot on his resume.
The Padres and Pirates will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Andrew Heaney (PIT) will pitch against Stephen Kolek. It will be the first start of the season for the 28-year-old Kolek. Heaney has gone 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA thus far.
