Manny Machado is Looking to Join Amazing History on 33rd Birthday
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is looking to join some incredibly rare history on Sunday night when the Padres host the Texas Rangers at Petco Park.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Sunday is Manny Machado’s birthday. Birthdays are important.
He has 1,998 career hits
The only MLB player to debut since 1900 to collect hit # 2000, 3000 or 4000, OR HR # 400, 500, 600 or 700 on his birthday was Eddie Collins — 2000th hit on May 2, 1920
h/t @EliasSports
One of the most talented players in the game, Machado is in his 14th year with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. He's a .280 lifetime hitter with 356 home runs and 1,101 RBIs. A six-time All-Star, he's also a two-time Gold Glover and a two-time Silver Slugger. He's won a Platinum Glove, as well.
Though Machado has never won a World Series, he's appeared in the playoffs six times (2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024). The Padres enter play on Sunday at 47-41 and in second place in the National League West. Though the National League is loaded, Machado should have a chance to compete for a title this year, as the Padres look very strong.
They'll take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 9:10 p.m. ET. At the time of this posting, San Diego has not announced a starting pitcher, but the Rangers will go with Jack Leiter.
The former top prospect is 4-5 with a 4.29 ERA.
