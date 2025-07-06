Fastball

Manny Machado is Looking to Join Amazing History on 33rd Birthday

The San Diego Padres star turns 33 on Sunday, and he has a chance to pick up his 2,000th career hit.

Brady Farkas

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a sacrifice fly during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park on July 5.
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a sacrifice fly during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park on July 5. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is looking to join some incredibly rare history on Sunday night when the Padres host the Texas Rangers at Petco Park.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Sunday is Manny Machado’s birthday. Birthdays are important.

He has 1,998 career hits

The only MLB player to debut since 1900 to collect hit # 2000, 3000 or 4000, OR HR # 400, 500, 600 or 700 on his birthday was Eddie Collins — 2000th hit on May 2, 1920

h/t @EliasSports

One of the most talented players in the game, Machado is in his 14th year with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. He's a .280 lifetime hitter with 356 home runs and 1,101 RBIs. A six-time All-Star, he's also a two-time Gold Glover and a two-time Silver Slugger. He's won a Platinum Glove, as well.

Though Machado has never won a World Series, he's appeared in the playoffs six times (2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024). The Padres enter play on Sunday at 47-41 and in second place in the National League West. Though the National League is loaded, Machado should have a chance to compete for a title this year, as the Padres look very strong.

They'll take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 9:10 p.m. ET. At the time of this posting, San Diego has not announced a starting pitcher, but the Rangers will go with Jack Leiter.

The former top prospect is 4-5 with a 4.29 ERA.

Related MLB Stories

ACUNA MATCHES DIMAGGIO: Ronald Acuna Jr. is slated to start in the All-Star Game, meaning he'll join Joe DiMaggio in history as the only players to match this rare feat. CLICK HERE:

JUDGE TIES MANTLE: Aaron Judge just tied Mickey Mantle in some interesting and zany Yankees history. CLICK HERE:

JUST A BIT OUTSIDE: Kay Adams, a popular personality in NFL circles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game recently, and it was a little.... off. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History