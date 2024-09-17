San Diego Padres Star Moves Up a Spot in Team History in Monday Win
The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night as Manny Machado took further aim at other records in team history.
According to @StatsCentre, Machado recorded his 321st career extra-base hit with the Padres, which tied him with Ryan Klesko for fourth all-time in the team record books. He already has the most home runs in team history, a mark he set last week.
Delivering an RBI double in a 3-1 win for his team on Monday night against the Astros, 3rd baseman Manny Machado has now posted 321 extra base hits in his career with the SDP organization. That has him 1 away from breaking a tie for 4th on this franchise list of standouts
The 32-year-old Machado arrived in San Diego before the 2019 season and has helped completely turn around the organization. He's hitting .277 this year with 26 homers and 99 RBI. He's posted a .327 on-base percentage and has recorded a 120 OPS+.
With the Padres, he's hit 164 home runs and driven in 530. He's helped them get to the playoffs twice and they are ticketed for a third appearance this year.
As for Klesko, he spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, Padres and San Francisco Giants. He is known more prominently as a member of the World Series winning 1995 Braves, but he did make an All-Star team in San Diego. He hit 133 homers as a member of the Padres and also hit .279 with them.
The Padres play the Astros again on Tuesday night.
