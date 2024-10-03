San Diego Padres Star Ties Tony Gwynn in Franchise History with Big Day vs. Braves
Earlier this year, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado became the franchises's all-time leader in home runs.
On Wednesday, he tied Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn in some elite postseason history.
Per @MLBStats on social media:
Manny Machado's 2-run double in the 2nd inning gives him 11 career postseason RBI as a Padre, tying him with Tony Gwynn for most in franchise history.
The Padres scored five runs in the second inning against Braves ace Max Fried en route to a 5-4 win in the National League wild card round. Machado went 1-for-4 with the two RBI.
One of the best players already in Padres history, Machado is in his sixth year with the franchise. He had previously spent part of seven years with the Baltimore Orioles and part of one with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lifetime, Machado is a .272 hitter with 342 home runs and 1,049 RBI.
This past season, he hit .275 with 29 homers and 105 RBI, helping lead San Diego to the top spot in the wild card standings.
Moving forward, the Padres will play the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. That series will begin on Saturday night and will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire postseason.
Game 1 is set to begin at 8:38 p.m. ET as right-hander Dylan Cease will go against Jack Flaherty. Cease went 14-11 for San Diego in the regular season while Flaherty went 13-7 between the Tigers and Dodgers. He was acquired at the trade deadline.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.