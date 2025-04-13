San Diego Padres Toss Another Home Shutout to Secure Spot in MLB History Books
There certainly hasn’t been any place like home for the San Diego Padres so far this season.
The Padres held on to beat the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, riding Kyle Hart’s spotless 6.0-inning start and scoreless relief outings from Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam and Robert Suarez to a 2-0 victory. The win brought San Diego to 12-3 on the whole and 9-0 at home in 2025.
In five of those nine home wins, the Padres have held their opponents off the board entirely. Their pitching staff has given up just 11 runs in those games.
According to OptaSTATS, the Padres are the first team in 149 years to throw at least five shutouts while allowing fewer than 12 total runs over the course of their first nine home games of a season. The St. Louis Brown Stockings are the only other team to achieve the feat, doing so in 1876 – the first year of MLB action.
The Padres have a chance to blank the Rockies over an entire three-game series in Sunday’s finale. So far, Colorado second baseman Kyle Farmer is 5-for-7 on the weekend while his teammates are a combined 2-for-53.
First pitch from Petco Park on Sunday is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Michael King will take the bump for San Diego.
Related MLB Stories
- ASTROS PITCHERS ON HISTORIC TEAR: Opposing teams have hit just .182 against the Astros so far in 2025, which is the best mark by any MLB pitching staff through 13 games since the 1981 Athletics. CLICK HERE
- QUINTANA BEATS 30TH TEAM: Thanks to his scoreless 7-inning gem against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Brewers pitcher José Quintana joins Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and others with wins over every team in MLB. CLICK HERE
- ROX LAUNCH NEW LOOK: To replace the green and white mountain uniforms that drew plenty of praise in the past, the Colorado Rockies have added a new blue and purple jersey to their rotation. CLICK HERE
