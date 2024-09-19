San Diego Padres Trade Acquisition Moves Up Another List in Team History

Most single season strikeouts in @Padres franchise history (1969-):

257- Kevin Brown (1998)

240- Jake Peavy (2007)

234- Blake Snell (2023)

231- Clay Kirby (1971)

220- Dylan Cease (2024 via 5 over 8.1 IP in Wednesday's 4-0 victory vs the Astros)

216- Peavy (2005)

215- Peavy (2006)