San Diego Padres Trade Acquisition Moves Up Another List in Team History
The San Diego Padres defeated the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon behind a brilliant pitching performance from right-hander Dylan Cease.
Cease, who was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, went 8.1 innings, giving up no runs on just two hits. He walked none and struck out five. He's now 14-11 on the season and owns a 3.42 ERA.
The five strikeouts also moved him past a Padres legend in team history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most single season strikeouts in @Padres franchise history (1969-):
257- Kevin Brown (1998)
240- Jake Peavy (2007)
234- Blake Snell (2023)
231- Clay Kirby (1971)
220- Dylan Cease (2024 via 5 over 8.1 IP in Wednesday's 4-0 victory vs the Astros)
216- Peavy (2005)
215- Peavy (2006)
The acquisition of Cease has been huge for this team, especially in the wake of losing Juan Soto, Michael Wacha, Blake Snell, Seth Lugo and Josh Hader in the offseason. Joe Musgrove was also hurt much of the season and Cease helped carry the rotation in his absence. He's looking like he could be the Game 1 starter for the Padres in the playoffs, where they are currently the top wild card seed.
Though the milestone was hit in San Diego, it's foundation was set in Chicago, where Cease spent the first five years of his career. Cease became one of the top strikeout artists in the sport through his time on the South Side, fanning 214 batters or more in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
He made the All-Star team for Chicago in 2022 and finished second in the American League Cy Young voting that year. The White Sox traded him this past offseason to San Diego as they are now going through a deeply painful rebuild.
In the last calendar year, the White Sox have traded Cease, Lucas Giolito, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Jake Burger, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde. They also saw Liam Hendriks leave in free agency.
