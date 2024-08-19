San Francisco Giants' Blake Snell Tosses Another Gem to Make MLB, Franchise History
In the final edition of the Bay Bridge Series, Blake Snell stole the show.
The San Francisco Giants bested the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, thanks in large part to Snell's dominance on the mound. The reigning NL Cy Young winner tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out 10 en route to the win.
Snell's recent successes remain highlighted by the no-hitter he tossed against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, but his production reaches far beyond that. Over his last eight starts, Snell is 2-0 with a 1.03 ERA, 0.688 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 20 hits allowed and 16 walks allowed.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Snell is the eighth player in MLB history to allow 20 or fewer hits over an eight-start span in a single season. He is the second player this year to achieve the feat, joining New York Yankees rookie Luis Gil.
Prior to Johan Santana in 2004, it had only been done twice. Nobody posted the stat line between 1947 and 2003.
Snell is the second pitcher in Giants history to join the exclusive list. Ferdie Schupp did so in 1916, which marked the first instance of a player allowing 20 or fewer hits in a single-season, eight-start span.
This ongoing stretch comes on the heels of a lackluster free agency, slow start to the season and multiple injured list stints for Snell.
After winning his second career Cy Young with the San Diego Padres in 2023, the 31-year-old Snell was unable to land a long-term deal on the open market. Instead, he inked a one-year, $32 million contract in the final week of Spring Training, which delayed his regular season debut until April 8.
Snell made three starts in April before suffering a left adductor strain, which knocked him out for over a month. In those three starts, he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA and 1.971 WHIP.
Upon his return to the rotation on May 22, Snell posted a 7.50 ERA and a 1.917 WHIP in his three ensuing starts. He then hit the injured list again with a left groin strain on June 3 and remained out until July 9.
Snell has been borderline untouchable ever since rejoining the active roster, though, as it has alligned perfectly with his historic eight-start stretch. He is now 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.1 WAR on the season as a whole.
The Giants are set to host the Chicago White Sox this week, but Snell isn't shceduled to make another start until the upcoming weekend series at the Seattle Mariners. At 63-63, San Francisco is 4.0 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
