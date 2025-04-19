San Francisco Giants Ace Logan Webb Makes Franchise History With Another Gem
Logan Webb may have got stuck with the tough luck loss Friday night, but he made history nonetheless.
The San Francisco Giants right-hander retired the side in the first inning, then got himself into a jam in the second. The Los Angeles Angels put three doubles and two runs on the board, one of which came off a rare error from Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman.
Webb gathered himself from there, though, allowing just one baserunner between the third and sixth innings. He tossed 6.0 innings on the night, giving up one earned run, four hits and zero walks with 12 strikeouts.
Still, the Giants' offense was held off the board entirely and the Angels held on to win 2-0.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that Friday marked Webb's fourth career 10-strikeout, zero-walk outing. That is tied for the third-most by a Giants pitcher since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893 alongside Hall of Fame righty Juan Marichal.
Tim Lincecum posted five such performances, while Madison Bumgarner tops the list with 12.
Webb is now up to two 10-strikeout, zero-walk performances in 2025 through just five starts. He previously achieved the feat on April 7.
Webb has led the National League in innings pitched in each of the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, he is 52-36 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.140 WHIP, 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings and an 18.4 WAR.
The 28-year-old right-hander made his first All-Star appearance in 2024. He placed 11th in NL Cy Young voting in 2022 before finishing second in 2023 and sixth in 2024.
With a 2-1 record, 2.40 ERA, 1.033 WHIP, 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.8 WAR so far this year, Webb is in line to contend for a Cy Young again in 2025.
