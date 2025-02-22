SF Giants Ace Logan Webb Set to Join Rare Group in Team History

With his 4th straight, Logan Webb will join this list of most consecutive Opening Day starts by Giants pitchers:



1964-69 Juan Marichal: 6

2014-17 Madison Bumgarner: 4

2009-12 Tim Lincecum: 4

1948-51 Larry Jansen: 4

1944-47 Bill Voiselle: 4

1883-86 Mickey Welch: 4