SF Giants Ace Logan Webb Set to Join Rare Group in Team History
On Friday, San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin announced that veteran right-hander Logan Webb will earn the start for the organization on Opening Day, which is March 27.
For Webb, it will be his fourth consecutive start on Opening Day, which will put him in some exclusive company in franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
With his 4th straight, Logan Webb will join this list of most consecutive Opening Day starts by Giants pitchers:
1964-69 Juan Marichal: 6
2014-17 Madison Bumgarner: 4
2009-12 Tim Lincecum: 4
1948-51 Larry Jansen: 4
1944-47 Bill Voiselle: 4
1883-86 Mickey Welch: 4
@EliasSports
The Giants will play against the new-look Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day. Cincinnati is one of the more talented teams in baseball and has also added future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona. They finished fourth in the National League Central last season, but enter this year with an abundance of expectations.
Webb, 28, is coming off a year that saw him earn an All-Star appearance for the organization. He finished 13-10 with a 3.47 ERA. One year after leading all of baseball in innings pitched, Webb led the National League in innings pitched again (204.2).
Lifetime, Webb is 55-42 with a 3.42 ERA. In addition to his All-Star appearance, Webb also finished sixth in the Cy Young voting in the National League. It was his second straight top-six finish, as he finished second in the 2023 race.
Webb was chosen over former Cy Young winners Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander who are both expected to begin the year in the Giants rotation.
