San Francisco Giants' Breakout Star Joins Former Home Run Champ in History
The San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to give themselves a happy July 4 holiday.
The win moves San Francisco to 43-45 on the year while the loss drops Atlanta to 47-38. The Giants, despite being under .500, are just 3.0 games back of a wild card spot in the National League.
Logan Webb got the win on the mound after throwing 7.0 strong innings and Heliot Ramos continued his breakout season at the plate by hitting his 12th home run. WIth that blast, he also did something not done in more than 50 years of team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Heliot Ramos’ 12 HR are the most by a Giants player under the age of 25 in his first 51 games of a season since Dave Kingman in 1972 (14)
Ramos, a former top prospect in the Giants system, is now hitting in the middle of the Giants order. He's hitting .298 with the 12 homers and 40 RBI - all in just 198 at-bats. He's posted a .903 OPS and has help pick up the slack offensively after the team lost Jung Hoo Lee for the season to a shoulder injury. As for Kingman, he spent 16 years in the big leagues and hit 442 career homers. He led the league in home runs with 48 back in 1979.
The Giants will have a tough task in front of them on Friday night as they will travel to Cleveland to take on the Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
As of this posting, the Giants haven't named a starting pitcher but the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound. He's 7-2 with a 3.47 ERA.
