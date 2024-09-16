San Francisco Giants Breakout Star Makes History on Multiple Fronts on Sunday
The San Francisco Giants suffered a tough 4-3 loss on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, falling in extra-innings.
The loss moves San Francisco to 72-78 on the season, a very disappointing year considering the off-season commitment to spending on guys like Blake Snell, Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo-Lee.
After the win, the Padres are 85-65. They remain in a playoff position in the National League and are jostling with the Arizona Diamondbacks for that top wild card spot.
Despite the loss, the game wasn't all bad for the Giants, who got some history courtesy of breakout outfielder Heliot Ramos.
First, Ramos hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, become the first right-handed hitter to ever hit a ball into McCovey cove.
The home run also made some other team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Heliot Ramos’ HR came on a 100.2 mph pitch
that’s the fastest pitch a Giants player has homered off of under pitch tracking (2008)
the first righty splash hit!
The home run was given up by flamethrower Robert Suarez, who has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
As for Ramos, the former top prospect is hitting .267 with 21 homers and 68 RBI. He's also stolen six bases and is now implanted in the middle of the Giants order.
He's also carrying a .790 OPS.
The Giants will be off on Monday night but they will be back in action on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. ET.
