Patrick Bailey Joins Giants History with Walk-Off Homer on Friday Night
Catcher Patrick Bailey hit a walk-off home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, 3-0, at Oracle Park.
Scoreless entering the ninth inning, the Giants got two men on against Pirates' closer David Bednar before Bailey's heroics. He went 1-for-4 on the night with the homer and three RBI. He's now hitting .297 this year with three homers.
His walk-off also put him in exclusive company in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Patrick Bailey is the 3rd player in Giants history with 2 walk-off HR within his first 10 career HR, joining:
Matty Alou
Jack Bentley
Langs also adds that Bentley was a pitcher from the 1920s... the more you know.
The 24-year-old Bailey made his Major League debut last season and is now a .244 career hitter with 10 homers, 58 RBI and two stolen bases. The Giants are hoping that he can become the long-term answer at catcher since they have been struggling to find a permanent solution since Buster Posey retired a few years ago.
In addition to Bailey's work at the plate, he did some great work behind it as well. Bailey was integral in helping rookie pitcher Kyle Harrison navigate six scoreless innings. Harrison scattered five hits, walked no one and struck out seven.
The Giants are now 13-14 after the win while the Pirates are 13-14 after the loss.
The two teams play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:05 p.m. ET. Martin Perez (PIT) pitches against Jordan Hicks (SF).
