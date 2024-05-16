San Francisco Giants' Closer Continues to Own the Team History Books
The San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, 4-1, to move to 20-25 on the season.
In the win, starting pitcher Logan Webb got the victory, going 6.0 innings and allowing no runs on just three hits. The ace of the staff is now 4-4 with a 3.03 ERA this season.
Locking down the save for the Giants was star closer Camilo Doval, who pitched a scoreless ninth after allowing one hit, one walk and fanning two. He now has seven saves on the year and a 3.18 ERA.
Also impressive was Doval's velocity, which regularly reaches triple-digits. He continues to re-write records in team history because of his velocity, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Camilo Doval's 102.5 mph strikeout was tied with himself on 9/14/22 for the 2nd-fastest strikeout pitch by a Giants pitcher in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008), behind only...
Doval's 102.9 mph strikeout on Aug. 8, 2022
he has each of the top 12 on that list and 26 of the top 27
The 26-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has struck out 23 batters in 17.0 innings this year. He made his debut in 2021 and has asserted himself as one of the best closers in the majors, locking down 39 saves a season ago.
The Giants have been a disappointment overall this season, despite their offseason spending binge, but to be able to give the ball to Doval is a great luxury to new manager Bob Melvin.
The Giants will host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.