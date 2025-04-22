San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores Belts Clutch Homer, Makes Franchise History
The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers were locked in a tie game when Wilmer Flores stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.
On the first pitch of his at-bat against Grant Anderson, Flores pulled a fly ball 399 feet to left. It just managed to clear the fence, giving Flores the go-ahead solo home run.
The Giants never looked back, ultimately closing out a 5-2 win in the series opener. Flores, meanwhile, finished the contest 2-for-3 with a walk. He is now batting .220 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, a .749 OPS so far in 2025.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Flores became the eighth player in Giants franchise history to notch at least seven home runs and 24 RBIs in the first 23 games of a season. He is the first to do so since Moises Alou in 2006.
Matt Williams, Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Bill Terry and George Kelly make up the rest of the list.
Flores hit just four home runs across 71 games in 2024. He has nearly doubled that production in less than a third of the time in 2025.
Between his six seasons with the New York Mets, his lone year with the Arizona Diamondbacks and his six campaigns with the Giants, Flores is up to 160 home runs and 556 RBIs. The 33-year-old designated hitter
