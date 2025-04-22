Giants with 7+ HR & 24+ RBI in team’s first 23 games (RBI official since 1920):



2025 Wilmer Flores

2006 Moises Alou

1995 Matt Williams

1993 Barry Bonds

1964 Willie Mays

1960 Willie McCovey

1932 Bill Terry

1921 George Kelly https://t.co/P7Zmaz1fzG