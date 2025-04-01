San Francisco Giants' Flamethrower Makes Team History with High-Octane Fastball
The San Francisco Giants moved out to 3-1 on the young season with a 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night in Houston. The Astros are now 2-2 after the loss.
Giants' right-hander Jordan Hicks earned the win on the mound after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out six. He also made some team history with his high-octane fastball, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Fastest pitches by Giants SP, pitch-tracking era (2008):
6/12/22 Carlos Rodon: 100.2 mph
Tonight Jordan Hicks: 100.0 mph
4/24/08 Tim Lincecum: 100.0 mph
Tonight Jordan Hicks: 99.9 mph
Tonight Jordan Hicks: 99.9 mph
The 28-year-old Hicks is in the seventh year of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Giants. A former reliever, he's got just 29 starts under his belt, but he certainly has the stuff to succeed in that role. Lifetime, he's 16-28 with a 3.86 ERA. He was 4-7 last year in 29 games, the first year he spent as a starter.
Wilmer Flores hit a home run in the Giants win, his third of the season. Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee each had doubles.
The Giants and Astros will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Giants' All-Star Logan Webb will make his second start of the season while Hayden Wesneski makes his first for Houston.
He was acquired in the offseason trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. He went 3-6 a season ago.
