San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos Ties Longstanding Team History Wednesday
Playing against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco Giants' outfielder Heliot Ramos tied some longstanding organizational history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Heliot Ramos has an extra-base hit in 6 straight games to open 2025, tying Felipe Alou (1963) for the longest season-opening streak by a Giant
Longest MLB XBH streak to start szn last 125 szns is 8:
2021 J.D. Martinez
2007 Alex Rodriguez
1997 Sandy Alomar
Ramos got a double off Framber Valdez to tie the record. It was already his third double of the year. At the time of this posting, he is hitting .304 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored.
The 25-year-old burst onto the scene a season ago, hitting .269 in 475 at-bats. He also popped 22 homers and drove in 72 runs.
Entering play on Wednesday, the Giants are 4-1 on the young season. They are coming off a year in which they finished fourth in the National League West, but they have higher expectations this year after locking up Matt Chapman long-term, signing Willy Adames to a big deal and bringing in former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.
After the Giants finish up in Houston, they'll head home for their home opener on Friday afternoon. They'll host the Seattle Mariners for three games over the weekend. Seattle has struggled at the outset of the year, entering play on Wednesday at 2-4. They are finishing up a series with the Detroit Tigers.
The Giants and Mariners will play at 4:35 p.m. ET on Friday.
