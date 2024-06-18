Fastball

San Francisco Giants' INF Surprisingly Joins Legends in Team History

With a historic home run on Monday night, San Francisco Giants' infielder Thairo Estrada is now surprisingly only behind a small group of legends in team history.

Brady Farkas

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on June 17.
San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on June 17. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While trailing 6-4 in the top of the ninth inning on Monday night against the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants' infielder Thairo Estrada hit a three-run home run which eventually gave the Giants a 7-6 win.

The 28-year-old has a pesky flare for the dramatic, and though he's not known as a power hitter, he now trails only a small group of legends in franchise history.

Per Roger Munter, who covers the Giants:

If my @Stathead skills work, yesterday was 4th time in Thairo Estrada's career in which he has hit 9th inning HR w team trailing to tie or put @SFGiants into lead

Only three @SFGiants have more: Matt Williams (6) Barry Bonds (12), Willie McCovey (16!!!)

Estrada only has 48 career home runs but he certainly knows when to hit 'em. He's in his sixth big-league season with the New York Yankees and Giants, having joined San Francisco in 2021. His career high in homers is 14, done in both 2022 and 2023.

He's hitting .243 this season with nine homers and 39 RBI.

As for the people he trails in that history? Williams spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Giants, Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians. He hit 378 career home runs, was a five-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover.

Bonds is the all-time home run leader in baseball history at 762. He was a seven-time MVP, a 12-time Silver Slugger and a 14-time All-Star. He also won eight Gold Glove Awards and two batting titles.

McCovey was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1986. He was an MVP and a six-time All-Star who hit 521 career homers.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History