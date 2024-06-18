San Francisco Giants' INF Surprisingly Joins Legends in Team History
While trailing 6-4 in the top of the ninth inning on Monday night against the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants' infielder Thairo Estrada hit a three-run home run which eventually gave the Giants a 7-6 win.
The 28-year-old has a pesky flare for the dramatic, and though he's not known as a power hitter, he now trails only a small group of legends in franchise history.
Per Roger Munter, who covers the Giants:
If my @Stathead skills work, yesterday was 4th time in Thairo Estrada's career in which he has hit 9th inning HR w team trailing to tie or put @SFGiants into lead
Only three @SFGiants have more: Matt Williams (6) Barry Bonds (12), Willie McCovey (16!!!)
Estrada only has 48 career home runs but he certainly knows when to hit 'em. He's in his sixth big-league season with the New York Yankees and Giants, having joined San Francisco in 2021. His career high in homers is 14, done in both 2022 and 2023.
He's hitting .243 this season with nine homers and 39 RBI.
As for the people he trails in that history? Williams spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Giants, Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians. He hit 378 career home runs, was a five-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover.
Bonds is the all-time home run leader in baseball history at 762. He was a seven-time MVP, a 12-time Silver Slugger and a 14-time All-Star. He also won eight Gold Glove Awards and two batting titles.
McCovey was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1986. He was an MVP and a six-time All-Star who hit 521 career homers.
