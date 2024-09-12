San Francisco Giants Lefty Cements Himself in Team History with Another Gem
The San Francisco Giants routed the Milwaukee Brewers 13-2 on Wednesday night at Oracle Park. The win moved the Giants to 72-74 while the loss dropped Milwaukee to 83-62.
The Giants scored eight runs in the first two innings, which certainly made life easier for starting pitcher Blake Snell, however he didn't necessarily need the help on this day.
The lefty went 5.0 innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out eight. After a tough start to the season, he is now 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA. He also entered the Giants record books because of his strikeout prowess.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most strikeouts by a left handed pitcher in their first 18 games of a season - @SFGiants franchise history:
132- Madison Bumgarner (2016)
131- Carlos Rodon (2022)
124- Blake Snell (2024 via 8 over 5 IP in Wednesday's 13-2 win over MIL)
121- Bumgarner (2015)
120- Bumgarner (2014)
Snell is expected to opt-out of his Giants deal and test the free agent market again this offseason, so it remains to be seen if he'll be in San Francisco again in 2025.
The 31-year-old is one of the toughest lefties in the sport, owning a 74-58 career record and a 3.23 ERA. He's won Cy Young Awards in both leagues, having previously won the honor with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.
The Giants and Brewers will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. Frankie Montas (MIL) will pitch against Hayden Birdsong.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.