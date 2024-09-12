San Francisco Giants Lefty Cements Himself in Team History with Another Gem

Most strikeouts by a left handed pitcher in their first 18 games of a season - @SFGiants franchise history:

132- Madison Bumgarner (2016)

131- Carlos Rodon (2022)

124- Blake Snell (2024 via 8 over 5 IP in Wednesday's 13-2 win over MIL)

121- Bumgarner (2015)

120- Bumgarner (2014) pic.twitter.com/5Rq0mncqBf