Blake Snell is Making History on Multiple Fronts with Big-Time Hot Stretch
The San Francisco Giants lost to the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in 10 innings on Monday night in San Francisco.
The game was an epic pitcher's duel between Giants' lefty Blake Snell and Braves' lefty Chris Sale. Sale went 7.0 innings, allowing no runs on three hits. He walked none and struck out 12. It's been a great bounceback year for Sale, who was named an All-Star. Finally healthy, 13-3 overall with a 2.61 ERA.
Snell went 6.1 innings, giving up just two hits and three walks. He struck out 11. It was a very tough start to the year for Snell, who missed nearly all of spring training after signing late, and then has been on the injured list two different times.
Despite all that, he's got a 3.91 ERA now in 69.0 innings. He's struck out 91 batters in that workload and is making all sorts of baseball and team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com: on social media:
Blake Snell has 45 strikeouts in his last 4 starts
that’s the 2nd-most by a Giants pitcher in a 4-outing span (since at least 1901), behind only:
1975 John Montefusco: 46
Blake Snell has an .097 opp BA over his last 7 starts
that’s 4th-lowest over a 7-start span since the mound moved in 1893 (min 100 batters faced), behind only:
9/29/22-4/21/23 Shohei Ohtani: .087
5/9-6/21/21 Jacob deGrom: .091
7/1-8/1/04 Johan Santana: .093
h/t @EliasSports
A two-time Cy Young winner in his career, Snell is 73-58 lifetime. He has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, and Giants. He's got a career ERA of 3.25.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.