San Francisco Giants Make Embarrassing History Not Seen in 124 Years
The San Francisco Giants were beaten by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, marking their 14th loss in their last 15 home games.
According to Giants reporter Susan Slusser, that marks some unwanted history not seen in the last 124 years.
Yikes: This is the first time since 1901 that the Giants have had a stretch of losing 14 of 15 home games within a single season. It's just the second time they've done it. So: 1901 and this year.
The 7-6 loss dropped the Giants to 59-63, which is inredibly disappointing considering they went out and added Rafael Devers in June in order to make themselves a World Series contender. The Rays moved to 60-63 with the win, also disappointing.
Tampa Bay was led by third baseman Junior Caminero, who hit his 35th home run of the season. The All-Star is already one of the best power hitters in baseball at just the age of 22.
The Giants got a home run from Willy Adames, who used to play for the Rays before moving onto the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Giants will look to reverse their fortunes on Saturday night, as game two of the series begins at 9:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Adrian Houser, who lost last Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, will pitch for Tampa Bay. He had been acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. He'll be opposed by future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who is in his first season with the Giants.
He's just 1-9 with a 4.53 ERA.
