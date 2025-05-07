San Francisco Giants Make Never Before Seen Team History in Win vs. Chicago Cubs
The San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago. With the win, the Giants are now 23-14 and in third place in the National League West. The Cubs fell to 22-15, but they remain in first in the National League Central.
The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the 11th inning when the Giants scored a whopping nine runs to reach the final margin. Patrick Bailey singled in a run to make it 6-5 and then Brett Wisely brought in a run on a bunt. A hit-by-pitch of Willy Adames and a single by Jung Hoo Lee accounted for the next two runs before Matt Chapman singled home two more. Wilmer Flores singled, Heliot Ramos doubled and Bailey hit a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.
The Giants offense created some franchise history in that 11th inning, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Giants began playing in 1883
Their nine runs in the 11th tonight were their most in an extra inning in franchise history
h/t @EliasSports
With a healthy Lee helping anchor things in the middle of the order, the Giants look like a different offensive team. He's now hitting .312 with an .871 OPS. Adames (.222) and Chapman (.225) haven't even really gotten going yet, so that could mean that there's even better offense to come for the Giants over the course of the summer.
The Giants and Cubs will finish out their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET.
